Panthers news: Chuba Hubbard, Cam Newton, A'Shawn Robinson and Brian Burns

By Dean Jones
A'Shawn Robinson's confidence
One of the most underrated signings made by the Carolina Panthers during an eventful free agency was A'Shawn Robinson. The imposing defensive lineman instantly improves the team's ability to stop the run - something that became a frustration on occasions during the previous campaign. This also provides Ejiro Evero with someone he knows well and has worked with previously.
Robinson signed a three-year deal and represents an upgrade on anything the Panthers had on their defensive front aside from Derrick Brown last season. When speaking to Darin Gantt from the team's website, the former Alabama star also seems confident in Evero's credentials and the defense overall en route to potentially better things in 2024.
"Coach E, he likes killers, you know, he likes people to know what they're doing. Being knowledgeable and being able to help their teammates, bringing everybody along and everybody communicating out there and really truly bringing that to life. Because in his defense, if you truly communicate and accept what your brother is doing and be able to know what his flaws and his weaknesses are, he'll make the whole team better. And that can take us anywhere.
"I feel like having the craftsmanship to be able to take those things and apply them out there is honestly amazing when you have guys that can do that. And I feel like the defense was already good here. I'm just here to help as much as I can."
Robinson has the size to be Carolina's nose tackle if Evero decides that's where he's best suited. There's also plenty of merit to slotting him at the 3-4 defensive end spot, although keeping Shy Tuttle on the interior is a big call after an underwhelming first campaign with the franchise.
Regardless of where Robinson lines up, his tone-setting mindset and leadership qualities should be a significant asset for Evero to call upon, When it's all said and done, this might be the Panthers' best signing of the offseason.