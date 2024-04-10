Ranking the nine best signings from Carolina Panthers' 2024 free agency
By Dean Jones
4. Damien Lewis - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers made improving the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young their top priority when the free-agent frenzy commenced. Damien Lewis was one of two high-profile arrivals to upgrade the offensive guard positions. This is also another player connected to the coaching staff to ensure there won't be any awkward integration.
Lewis and head coach Dave Canales worked together on the Seattle Seahawks, so this came with an extra seal of approval attached. The former third-round pick signed a four-year, $53 million deal and looks set to provide a level of physicality that was sorely lacking during the previous campaign.
He is dependable and a significant asset on running downs thanks to his aggressive approach and brute force. Lewis does struggle on occasion in pass protection, but he's an immediate upgrade on anything Carolina churned out on the interior in 2023.
Providing there are no complications on the health front, Lewis will be a significant asset to the Panthers. One that could help Young's potential for a bounce-back campaign enormously.
3. A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL
Derrick Brown enjoyed a phenomenal campaign in 2023 and was rightfully rewarded with a lucrative contract extension. That said, everyone else along the defensive front didn't exactly cover themselves in glory. Carolina's defense performed well, but solidifying the trenches was an absolute must.
It was a recurring theme, but Ejiro Evero got another player he's got experience with to assist. A'Shawn Robinson joined on a three-year, $22.5 million deal and instantly improved the Panthers' run defense. Slotting him next to Brown on the interior has the scope to become a nightmare for opposing protection schemes.
Robinson won't offer much as a pass-rusher - he is a gargantuan human who is incredibly difficult to move off the block. Much will depend on whether the Panthers place him as a nose tackle or a 3-4 defensive end, but it would be a major disappointment if he didn't make an immediate contribution.
If Robinson hits the ground running, this will be one of the best moves Carolina's made under Dan Morgan so far.