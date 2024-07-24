Panthers news: Dan Morgan, Bryce Young, Jadeveon Clowney and camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's mindset
The Carolina Panthers did everything to help Bryce Young this offseason. Those in power remain confident he can lead this organization back to relevancy despite a disastrous rookie campaign in difficult circumstances. Their heavy investment around the signal-caller only raises the pressure cooker entering Year 2 of his professional career.
Young's a calm character who takes everything in his stride. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is already benefitting from head coach Dave Canales' presence. There are new schematic concepts more suited to his strengths, which is arguably the biggest positive of all after how things unfolded last time around.
The former Alabama star is focused fully on improving individually and collectively as a unit. Young's mindset is unwavering and he's ignoring the outside noise. Hopefully, this is a trend that reaps significant rewards throughout camp and when the regular season arrives.
"I think there are some differences in our system. I think for me it's about trying to execute. It's a different system this year, so different stuff footwork-wise that we didn't do last year. There are different philosophies with things, so I think there are a lot of similarities, but some differences as well, and really it all stems from what we're being coached to do this year. There's always an urgency in the sense of wanting to be the best that I can be and the best that we can be every day. That's definitely something I don't want to lose. I don't look at it as pressure from outside things, it's just making sure we're the best we can be and accomplish our goals."- Bryce Young
Young's not an idiot. He's also not deaf.
The Heisman Trophy winner will have heard all the criticism surrounding his subpar performance levels in 2023. Young's gone through more adversity in the last year than his entire football journey combined. Coming out on the other end positively is crucial with a more productive supporting cast to depend upon.
There's a long way to go. But it's so far, so good for Young.