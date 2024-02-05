Panthers news: Dan Morgan, Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn and Greg Olsen
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as plans continue behind the scenes under Dave Canales and Dan Morgan?
Now that Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have formally introduced themselves and their plans for the future, it's time to put these ambitious proposals into action. Some important decisions await the new Carolina Panthers power couple this offseason. Stamping their mark early will be critical if they want to lay the correct foundations.
While we wait for further developments, the stories causing debate include Greg Olsen potentially joining Carolina's coaching staff, Dan Morgan's glowing recommendation from a former Panthers legend, a ludicrous trade being touted for cornerback Jaycee Horn, and Derrick Brown mingling among the NFL's elite.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers DT Derrick Brown at the Pro Bowl
After one of the worst seasons in franchise history, Derrick Brown's selection to the Pro Bowl was a testament to how well the defensive lineman performed while all around him seemingly crumbled. He was the only Carolina Panthers' representative at the showcase, which has lost some of its luster in recent years but remains a prominent distinction nonetheless.
The former first-round selection out of Auburn was enjoying himself, contributing to games such as the tug of war before the flag football contest. This was no more than Brown deserved after a remarkable campaign that saw him become one of the league's most prominent defensive linemen, breaking the NFL's single-season record for tackles by an interior presence along the way.
Brown will now embark on a decent period of rest before attention turns to team activities once again. And who knows, the player could have a bumper new contract extension on the table when he gets back into the facility if the Panthers had any sense.