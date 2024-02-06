Panthers news: Dave Canales, Austin Ekeler, Christian McCaffrey and Ejiro Evero
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales' infectious energy
One would be hard-pressed to find a bad word said about Dave Canales. The new Carolina Panthers head coach has left a significant impression on players and staff alike during his coaching journey so far. He's held in the highest regard thanks to his personable nature and unrivaled passion to bring the best out of everyone around him.
This was a sentiment echoed by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Something the physically imposing player believes can propel the Panthers - and quarterback Bryce Young, in particular - to great things moving forward based on comments via the team's website.
"His attention to detail and his love for the game really just showed in how Russ [Russell Wilson] loved him, and Geno [Smith] loved him and then he helped develop Drew Lock a little bit as well. So, I mean, he's got a lot of great players under his belt and looking forward to seeing what he does with the Panthers. I think the confidence is really what sells it. Once you have your quarterback playing confident, it just feeds throughout the whole offense. So, receivers catch better footballs and they run better routes. So, everything, in my opinion, just works together."- D.K. Metcalf via Panthers.com
Canales came across well during his introductory presser. He's got everybody onside quickly, which is exactly what was required in pursuit of silencing the skeptics. But actions will speak far greater than any words after so much misery during David Tepper's ownership tenure.