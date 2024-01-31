Panthers news: Dave Canales, Brad Idzik, Thomas Brown and big changes
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as head coach Dave Canales makes his presence felt in two notable areas?
It proved to be another dramatic day around the NFL on Tuesday. Scouts and other key personnel were running the rule over college prospects on the first day of Senior Bowl practice. Former Carolina Panthers head coaching target Ben Johnson dropped a bombshell by deciding to spurn advances for a second straight year and stay with the Detroit Lions. There were also plenty of team developments closer to home that kept fans engaged.
There was a lot to unpack for differing reasons. Among the stories causing debate include Thomas Brown's new home, the Panthers filling out their staff, how Dave Canales' appointment is being perceived, and Brad Idzik joining his long-time friend after securing a well-deserved promotion.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Two Carolina Panthers staff members depart
This is a time of great change across the Carolina Panthers. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have been given the responsibility of laying the correct foundations for success. It's not going to happen overnight, but there is growing hope this duo has what it takes to get things progressing effectively at long last.
Of course, this means some who held staffing positions in 2023 are inevitably moving on to new challenges. Two more departures were confirmed on Tuesday, with Thomas Brown named as the Chicago Bears passing coordinator after being dealt a bad hand during his only campaign in Carolina.
Wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson is another taking his chances elsewhere. Multiple reports revealed that he'd accepted a similar position with the New York Jets, ending an indifferent stint with the Panthers that brought little to no development from any wideout on the books.