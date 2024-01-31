Panthers news: Dave Canales, Brad Idzik, Thomas Brown and big changes
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers hire Brad Idzik as OC
Dave Canales is looking to hire a staff team he's got previous connections with and trusts fully. Gone are the days of retaining personnel thanks in no small part to David Tepper's influence. Aside from Ejiro Evero and the defensive side of things if the coordinator sticks around, this is the head coach's show.
It came as no surprise to see Brad Idzik's name come up almost immediately as someone who could follow Canales to the Carolina Panthers. He did the same when the progressive play-caller took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator position in 2023. According to reports, he's done the same again.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN revealed that Idzik will join the Panthers as their new offensive coordinator. His previous work alongside some exceptional wide receivers could be exactly what Carolina needs to improve this struggling unit. Canales will call plays, but his close associate is likely to have an important role in player development and strategic planning.
Idzik replaces Thomas Brown, who was working almost with one hand tied behind his back last season. Frank Reich had a stranglehold on the offense and coddled quarterback Bryce Young too much. By the time he was fired, the previous offensive coordinator couldn't implement his philosophies in such a short timeframe.
This move ensures Canales has an already developed connection to lean upon on offense. Something that should stand the Panthers in good stead as they look to hit the ground running in 2024.