Panthers news: Dave Canales, Brad Idzik, Thomas Brown and big changes
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers hire assistant coaches
It wasn't just Brad Idzik getting some love from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. The team also confirmed hiring several assistants, who'll join Dave Canales' staff immediately as part of his newfound vision for the franchise.
Harold Goodwin signed on the dotted line after working with Canales last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He'll be the assistant head coach/run game coordinator. Reports suggest he'll also focus some of his attention on developing Carolina's regressing offensive line.
That wasn't all. The Panthers also confirmed Bernie Parmalee as their new running backs coach. Rob Moore is the team's new wide receivers coach to replace Shawn Jefferson. Joe Gilbert also arrives from Tampa Bay to become the offensive line coach.
These might not be the flashiest names, but the Panthers' perceived all-star coaching staff last season didn't set the world alight. It's also worth remembering that Canales is a first-time head coach with one year of play-calling experience. Getting coaches who know what's expected and can mesh quickly is far more important than big names at this juncture.
Next on the agenda is Ejiro Evero. The defensive coordinator is still waiting to see if he's done enough to get the Seattle Seahawks job. If not, then Canales and the Panthers can work on a way of keeping him around despite interest from elsewhere.