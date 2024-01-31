Panthers news: Dave Canales, Brad Idzik, Thomas Brown and big changes
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales' leadership qualities
Dave Canales and Dan Morgan will speak to the media during their joint introductory press conference on Thursday. But the new Carolina Panthers power couple were eager to get straight into the business at hand before then.
Both Morgan and Canales were spotted running the rule over incoming college prospects during the first day of Senior Bowl practice. The Panthers don't have a first-round pick, but they possess six other selections to potentially find some difference-makers and improve depth across key position groups.
Team writer Kassidy Hill asked around to get a broader perspective on how Canales' appointment is being viewed league-wide. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network acknowledged it might be a little too soon, but the insider highlighted the leadership qualities Carolina's new man in charge possesses as a reason for optimism.
"He was on my list for 'going to be a head coach.' Didn't know it would be this early, but here we are. What he did offensively (in Tampa) was awesome; atmosphere, culture-wise, did a great job of that. You guys have probably experienced his mentality, his positivity already. That's something that people think is going to make him a great head coach."- Mike Garafolo via Panthers.com
The Panthers have been too late on head coaching hires or just completely misread their evaluations entirely under team owner David Tepper. In this instance, it seems as if they are finally getting ahead of the game with Canales.