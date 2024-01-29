Panthers news: Dave Canales, Brant Tilis, Dan Morgan and Steve Wilks
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of what promises to be another busy week for the new regime?
Dave Canales hasn't wasted any time in stamping his mark on the Carolina Panthers. The new head coach has a lot of hard work ahead of him this offseason. He's already begun shaking the foundations, removing coaches part of the previous regime and examining trusted staff he's worked with previously as potential replacements.
It's going to be another busy week on that front. The Panthers also have the small matter of this year's Reece's Senior Bowl to navigate as part of their pre-draft assessments. While we wait for further developments, the stories causing debate include Steve Wilks' redemption, another respected front-office figure joining the ranks, Dan Morgan being tipped to thrive with his newfound responsibilities, and Canales' plans for the short-term.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Steve Wilks' redemption
Many thought the Carolina Panthers would make Steve Wilks their permanent head coach last year after impressing in an interim role. David Tepper had other ideas, going with the offensive-minded Frank Reich instead. As we now know, this turned out to be a grave error in judgment.
Wilks had the last laugh. He was hired to lead the formidable San Francisco 49ers' defense. After a rocky first half against the Detroit Lions, the experienced coordinator made the adjustments needed to clinch the NFC Championship and reach the Super Bowl.
How ironic it would be if Wilks won a ring while Tepper suffered the embarrassment of handing over the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hopefully, the owner has seen the error of his ways and finally hired the right leadership team to get the Panthers out of the proverbial wilderness.