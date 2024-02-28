Panthers news: Dave Canales, Bryce Young, Ikem Ekwonu and ticket hike
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines following Dave Canales and Dan Morgan's media time at the NFL Scouting Combine?
There was a huge sense of excitement among Carolina Panthers fans as the team's new power couple spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine. This was a chance to get updates on specific situations and an insight into the plan throughout the offseason. While Dan Morgan - in particular - didn't give too much away, there was an incredible amount to unpack.
As expected, the headlines were plentiful in the immediate aftermath. Among the stories causing conversation include steadfast belief in Bryce Young, Ikem Ekwonu's future, Carolina raising ticket prices despite one of the worst seasons in franchise history, and Dave Canales looking to establish the running game.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers raise ticket prices
David Tepper isn't exactly known for reading the room correctly. He's also a billionaire who loves making money. That's why he won't be selling the Carolina Panthers anytime soon despite enduring a torrid run since buying the franchise from previous owner Jerry Richardson.
The Panthers won two games last season. It was an abject failure from start to finish with a constant stream of embarrassments on and off the field. Therefore, more than a few eyebrows were raised when the team confirmed a season-ticket price hike of four percent on average in 2024.
Lower-level season tickets are going up by an average of seven percent compared to last year. Those on the upper level are getting an increase of less than one percent. Carolina also confirmed that 90 percent of the ticket costs are staying the same.
Those with premium tickets - including suites and Panthers club seats - are seeing costs rise as per the terms of their previously agreed contracts.
This was met with fury by large sections of the team's fanbase. Tepper couldn't care less. Besides, if Panthers fans won't get the tickets, there are plenty of opposing fans who do. As long as the seats are filled, it's all that matters.