Panthers news: Dave Canales, David Tepper, Bryce Young and new beginnings
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the organization finally confirmed their permanent successor to Frank Reich?
After a long search, the Carolina Panthers have their guy. Dave Canales was confirmed as the team's new head coach. This comes with some long-term upside despite a mixed reaction from fans. However, the need to hit the ground running and demonstrate legitimate growth is evident.
As expected, the headlines were plentiful once developments became concrete. The stories causing significant debate include new beginnings for the franchise, Canales getting a glowing recommendation, Bryce Young's involvement in the head coaching search, and David Tepper making a big statement.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers hire Dave Canales
Momentum is everything at this stage of the hiring cycle. Dave Canales generated plenty of that recently en route to being formally named Carolina Panthers head coach.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator signed a six-year deal and will get straight to work. This indicates there is a long-term project in mind with no immediate expectations. Although team owner David Tepper showed this season that he isn't afraid to pull the plug if things spiral out of control.
Canales is an up-and-coming coach from the Pete Carroll tree. This is a journey into the unknown considering he's got one year of coordinator experience and no previous background on defense or special teams. Many believed the progressive play-caller to be a year or two away from genuine head coaching consideration. The Panthers opted to be too early rather than too late in this scenario.
We wish Canales the best of luck. Working for Tepper, he's going to need it.