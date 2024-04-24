Panthers news: Dave Canales, Diontae Johnson, Bryce Young and draft clues
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
This is the last night where Dan Morgan and others in positions of power can strategize ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Thorough assessments have concluded and the front office is currently finalizing their board ahead of the all-important selection process. It might be a quiet Day 1 with no first-round pick to call upon, but the Carolina Panthers have seven selections across the remaining rounds that they must utilize effectively.
Morgan knows what he needs and the characters required to fit into his culture restoration process. Dave Canales will also have significant input - especially from an offensive standpoint. Fans have their favorites and debates remain fierce across social media, but don't be surprised if there are a few shocks along the way regardless of supposed positional need.
There was also the small matter of Carolina beginning their voluntary workout program, which came with a few notable tidbits. As such, the stories accumulating column inches include Canales' excitement, a potential clue about what the Panthers have planned at pick No. 33, Diontae Johnson's mindset, and Bryce Young turning the page on his disastrous rookie campaign.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers WR Diontae Johnson's mindset
Acquiring Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers represents a low-risk, high-reward pickup that could boost the wide receiver room considerably. There are some concerns about the player's attitude when things aren't going his way, but the Carolina Panthers aren't tied to him beyond 2024 and it cost them very little to find out whether he can maximize a second opportunity elsewhere.
When discussing the move, Johnson highlighted the positive traits he brings to the organization and reflected on his time in Pittsburgh. While he wasn't best pleased with how his 2023 campaign unfolded en route to an early departure, the former third-round selection is confident he has the tools needed to make things easier for quarterback Bryce Young.
"It was a lot of ups and downs. Every receiver wants the ball, wants to make plays. I'm not trying to sound selfish or whatever. I just know what I can bring to the table and help the team win. That's the kind of player I am. They did what they did over there. I'm just happy to be here.
"Just a guy that can get open, just give him a sense of comfort when he's back there knowing he has a guy that can get open anywhere on the field. That's what I'm here to do, to make plays."
Johnson should be highly motivated to write some wrongs and silence his increasing doubters. If the Panthers can get him integrated quickly and scheme things to his advantage, this could end up being a tremendous piece of business.