Panthers news: Dave Canales, Diontae Johnson, Bryce Young and draft clues
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales' excitement
As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers began their on-field voluntary offseason workout program on Tuesday. This was the first chance new head coach Dave Canales and his staff had to implement their ideas in a more traditional setting rather than in meeting rooms. Although players can come and go as they please, attendance was high aside from a few still dealing with injuries.
This was a statement of intent from players who wanted to improve Carolina's fortunes. Last season was an embarrassment from start to finish - something that dented pride and saw the Panthers finally hit rock bottom under David Tepper's ownership.
That was last year. Canales is looking to the future and seemed highly encouraged by the positive atmosphere around the roster to kick off their voluntary program. It's a small step, but one that leaves a tremendous opening impression.
“It’s been encouraging. Just for guys to show up and show excitement about what we’re doing. I think it’s a give and take with the coaching staff as far as making it a good time when they’re here. It’s enrichment, it’s entertaining. Trying to be respectful of their time and maximizing those windows, so it’s not this, ‘oh here we go again with this offseason program,’ we’re trying to give them something to be excited about.”
Whether it was young stars or veterans like Jadeveon Clowney, everyone seemed willing to go the extra mile and put in the hard yards in pursuit of improved fortunes. Canales is never found wanting for energy, so it's a good match that can provide the Panthers with a solid foundation from which to build.
Canales and his staff should be fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead. The Panthers were the league's worst team for a reason in 2023. It's time to start building from the ground up and establishing an environment that encourages cohesion.
After that, the results should take care of themselves.