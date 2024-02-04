Panthers news: Dave Canales, Yetur Gross-Matos, Austin Corbett and trade target
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as excitement continues to grow around the franchise's future under Dave Canales?
The hard work starts now for the Carolina Panthers. Dave Canales and Dan Morgan left a good impression during their introductory presser. But after false promises and delusional predictions under previous regimes, they'll know actions speak far louder than words.
It's going to be an eventful offseason with plenty of movement. While we wait for further developments, the stories causing debate include Canales' ambition, Austin Corbett on losing his offensive line coach, Yetur Gross-Matos' improvement receiving praise, and a potential trade target rumored for Carolina this offseason.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Austin Corbett on Carolina Panthers changes
Landmark alterations to the staffing structure were always realistic after a two-win campaign. Frank Reich was fired during the season. Scott Fitterer followed him out of the door after the campaign concluded. With Dave Canales looking to stamp his mark on the organization, it came as no surprise to see him bring in guys he's worked with previously.
Offensive line coach James Campen was let go in favor of Joe Gilbert. Although veteran right guard Austin Corbett was disappointed by the decision, he acknowledged that this is a business and will roll with the punches based on comments via Sports Illustrated.
"The longer you're in this business, the more you kind of get numb to it. Very sad, very tough that he's going to move on but we all got cell phones so it's easy to stay in touch with him. It's just part of the business. Completely understanding. But just an incredible coach who's been very successful, he has a Super Bowl as a coach. He's been on very poor teams and for his ability to stay true to who he is. And the amount of guys that he's coached over the years that I've had contact with, to be able to tell stories and how he's been the same person for 18 years now, it's truly incredible."- Austin Corbett via Sports Illustrated
Hopefully, Gilbert will provide the spark that was sorely lacking across the Carolina Panthers offensive line last season. Having Corbett available after some frustrating long-term injury problems would also help significantly.