Panthers news: David Tepper, Bryce Young, Jonathan Mingo and weak statements
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as attention turns to their regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
Another day, another debacle. That is par for the course where the Carolina Panthers and their inept owner David Tepper have been concerned in recent months. Instead of cracking down on the billionaire's behavior, the NFL seemed to enable it after almost 48 hours of radio silence following his despicable disregard for fans in Week 17.
The headlines kept coming, and most of them weren't good. Among the stories causing debate include Jonathan Mingo's setback, protecting Bryce Young, Tepper's punishment, and a weak statement offering no accountability whatsoever.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers place Jonathan Mingo on IR
Jonathan Mingo's underwhelming rookie campaign was brought to an abrupt halt on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers placed the wide receiver on injured reserve with a foot injury, meaning he won't feature in their final game in Week 18 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mingo failed to make an immediate impact more often than not. He flashed impressive traits, but questionable route-running and a perceived lack of effort on occasion mean there is a lot of hard work ahead during the offseason once he's medically cleared to participate.
The second-round pick out of Ole Miss brought in just 50.6 percent of his targets for 418 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. Considering how other rookie wideouts have thrived around the league, the jury is still out as to whether Carolina made the right call.