Panthers news: David Tepper, Cam Newton, Pro Bowlers and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations continue for their Week 18 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
The Carolina Panthers returned to the business at hand on Wednesday for their final game-week preparations of the season. It's been a long campaign without many achievements attached. The dark cloud of last weekend continues to envelop the franchise, causing an unnecessary distraction when the primary focus should be preventing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from clinching the NFC South title at Bank of America Stadium.
There's been so much to unravel as the Panthers descend into a soap opera. While we wait for further developments, the stories causing conversation include Pro Bowl alternates, Bryce Young's toughness, David Tepper remaining a hot topic of discussion, and Cam Newton doubling down on his desire to join Carolina's front office.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers players named Pro Bowl alternates
Although the Carolina Panthers have just two wins to show for their efforts this season, there have been some rare bright spots. Four players were named as Pro Bowl alternates as a result. Derrick Brown, Brian Burns, J.J. Jansen, and Johnny Hekker are now waiting to see if they get the call-up.
Brown, in particular, deserved more consideration. The defensive lineman is about to clear 100 tackles for the campaign - a new NFL record for players at the position if he accomplishes the feat. He's emerged as the team's best overall player. Unfortunately, being on the struggling Panthers has gone against him.
Hopefully, somebody will drop out and the former first-round pick can make the journey. That's the least Brown deserves after such an exceptional season.