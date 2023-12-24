Panthers News: David Tepper, Ejiro Evero, elevations and Week 16
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of this afternoon's Week 16 clash against the Green Bay Packers?
There should be plenty of festive spirit in the air as the Carolina Panthers take the field for a Christmas Eve game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium. It's another chance for interim head coach Chris Tabor's men to dent the hopes of a playoff candidate. They also have an extra layer of confidence after their hard-fought triumph over the Atlanta Falcons last time out.
Stacking wins and building momentum have been foreign concepts to the Panthers this season, so there's no telling how things will unfold versus a dangerous yet vulnerable Packers outfit. Ahead of this afternoon's game, the stories causing debate include David Tepper's reported realization, Ejiro Evero being held in the highest regard, elevations for Sunday's clash, and everything you need to know for Week 16.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers elevations for Week 16
As expected, the Carolina Panthers elevated offensive linemen Gabe Jackson and J.D. DiRenzo to the active roster for Week 16. All signs point to the former making his first start after catching the eye when installed into the lineup versus the Atlanta Falcons.
Jackson came in for the injured Nash Jensen and wasted no time making his presence felt. This was especially evident when plowing the road on running downs. The veteran acknowledged it wasn't perfect based on comments via the team's website, but the former third-round pick out of Mississippi State was thrilled to be back involved.
"Definitely growing pains. That's with everything. Getting your feet under you. Knowing when to get aggressive, when to be passive aggressive. I (just) missed football. Waiting all year to get on the field… I felt like a high. A good high. I love me some football."- Gabe Jackson via Panthers.com
Another week of working on cohesion as part of the starting unit will make all the difference. It seems for all the smart money Jackson will go right out of the gate. Whether he can capitalize on this big opportunity is another matter.