Panthers News: David Tepper, Ejiro Evero, elevations and Week 16
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero's respect
Not many have covered themselves in glory where the Carolina Panthers are concerned this season. How defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero galvanized his unit in extremely difficult circumstances would be among the biggest positive takeaways.
Evero's boosted his head coaching credentials by leading Carolina's defense to a surprisingly good season. This is even more impressive when one considers the number of injuries to key personnel throughout a troubling campaign that's unlikely to be remembered with any great fondness.
This was a subject brought up by Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during his recent media availability. He's a big fan of Evero and is expecting a tough challenge for his young offense on Sunday afternoon based on comments via Sports Illustrated.
"Yeah, E has done a hell of a job. You saw a year ago in Denver what he did there and you see the carry over this year with a whole new group. I've got a lot of respect for Ejiro as a football coach. He's a great communicator. He's demanding. He holds guys accountable. I've got a ton of respect for what he's been able to accomplish. You see it on tape, they're very well-coached. He's got a very good scheme, nice wrinkles to it. How hard they play just jumps off the tape. I know they're top ten in a lot of categories."- Matt LaFleur via Sports Illustrated
Putting the game in Jordan Love's hands looks like a good recipe for success. The quarterback has flashed in his first season as a starter, but he is prone to a mistake or two when consistent pressure arrives.