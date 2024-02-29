Panthers news: David Tepper, Ejiro Evero, Frankie Luvu and big plans
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of the first test of testing drills at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?
All eyes turn to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on the first day of NFL Scouting Combine testing drills. This is a chance for prospects to raise their draft stock. For the Carolina Panthers, it's more about finding the right characters to take the franchise out of the proverbial abyss and back to respectability. That remains the primary objective this offseason.
There is plenty to keep fans engaged as the pre-draft process continues and the free-agent frenzy draws ever closer. While we wait for further developments, the stories causing discussion include Ejiro Evero's integral role, David Tepper being lambasted in the NFL Players Association's annual survey, Frankie Luvu's future, and big plans relating to an upgraded practice facility.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers announce training center plans
After the Rock Hill debacle, the Carolina Panthers needed to make plans for another practice facility. This need became more glaring after the team confirmed that they would no longer be spending training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Planning documents filed by the Panthers outlined proposals for a fieldhouse in uptown Charlotte - which would also include training facilities - on South Cedar Street. If approved, the site could seat up to 5,000 people for outdoor events, including camp and practices.
A statement from the Panthers obtained by Channel 9 via The Charlotte Observer highlighted the necessity to upgrade the previous bubble, which was recently torn down.
"The rezoning filing is a necessary step as we work through the strategic vision for our facilities. It will enable us to pursue enhancements and modifications to the practice fields with the goal of constructing a field house for football operations and community opportunities like training camp."- Panthers statement, Charlotte Observer
This might not be the Avengers-style facility team owner David Tepper had planned at Rock Hill. But the current practice site is conveniently located and should be a lot cooler than the stifling heat of South Carolina this summer.