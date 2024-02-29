Panthers news: David Tepper, Ejiro Evero, Frankie Luvu and big plans
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers working on Frankie Luvu extension
Frankie Luvu would be an extremely hot commodity on the free-agent market. The progressive linebacker's emergence over the last two years since securing a permanent starting berth dictates as much. If the Carolina Panthers want to keep him around long-term, they have to pay up accordingly.
Luvu is one of the team's high priorities when it comes to a new deal. Star edge rusher Brian Burns also fits into this category. Keeping both around could cost the Panthers around $35 million per season combined - if not more.
When discussing Luvu's future, general manager Dan Morgan made no secret of his intention to get something worked out with the former Washington State star based on comments via Sports Illustrated. This is thanks in no small part to the dog mentality he's looking to establish across the roster.
"We have all intentions on re-signing Frankie [Luvu]. We love Frankie. He embodies what a Panther is. He's tough. He's got that dog mentality that we've talked about. Nothing's guaranteed in this league, but we are going to try to extend him."- Dan Morgan via Sports Illustrated
Having Brandt Tilis around will help make the money work more effectively. But with less than two weeks remaining until the legal tampering period begins, there is a sense of urgency attached considering the Panthers will likely place the franchise tag on Burns.