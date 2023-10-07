Panthers News: David Tepper, Frank Reich, Jerry Jeudy and Cam Newton
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just one day remaining until their Week 5 encounter at the Detroit Lions?
The pressure is heating up within the Carolina Panthers as they prepare to embark on another tough challenge this weekend. Their opponents will be out for revenge after the Detroit Lions were pounded into submission at Bank of America Stadium in 2022, although it looks as if quarterback Jared Goff will be without the services of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is doubtful for the clash.
Still, this is a threat the Panthers must take seriously if they want to avoid going 0-5. Until then, the stories causing conversation include David Tepper's presence, Cam Newton on what it would take for a comeback, interest in wide Jerry Jeudy, and Frank Reich's offensive identity.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper at practice
Friday's practice session is typically the most relaxed of the week. Players have done the hard yards more often than not, so it's just a case of fine-tuning their strategy before taking to the skies for Detroit later today.
However, there was one notable presence on the field. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper ran the rule over what the coaching staff was implementing, which is unusual at this juncture and a sign that the pressure might be mounting to steer his sinking ship in the right direction.
General manager Scott Fitterer and assistant Dan Morgan were also in attendance. People were reading whatever they wanted into it, but this brain trust is the one making the big moves right at the top of Carolina's food chain, so to have them all there together was worth noting.
Whether something comes from it is another matter.