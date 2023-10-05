Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-4 start in 2023
Things are not looking good for the Carolina Panthers...
By Dean Jones
How could the Carolina Panthers fare over their next four regular-season games following a cataclysmic 0-4 start to the 2023 campaign?
Well, we did say things might get worse before they get better.
The Carolina Panthers now sit at 0-4 in the standings and are propping up the NFC South once again after a disappointing loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings. This felt like a game that got away from Frank Reich's men, who were leading at half-time before faltering after the break to give the visitors their first triumph of the campaign.
This was a disaster and it'll be a steep uphill climb for Carolina in the hope of salvaging something from the season. Reports suggest another daring trade might be coming to give quarterback Bryce Young another weapon, although many wonder how wise such a transaction would be given the team is staring another lost year squarely in the face.
Some strong soul-searching and potentially drastic measures are needed for the Panthers to get themselves out of this ever-growing hole. With this in mind, we took a look at how Carolina might fare over their next four games, which have a bye week sandwiched in between.
Carolina Panthers at Lions - Week 5
As if things couldn't get any worse. The Carolina Panthers face a daunting trip to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 5, who've begun the campaign in scintillating form and look well on course to win the NFC North if they keep up this pace in the coming weeks.
There is a genuine belief within the locker room that something special could be brewing under Dan Campbell. The Lions look like a well-balanced, hungry outfit capable of hanging with any contender - as witnessed during their memorable win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off the season.
Prediction: Loss (0-5)
The Panthers did beat the Lions in convincing fashion in 2022, but it's clear these teams are heading in different directions currently. Couple this with Campbell no doubt preaching revenge to his players, it's hard to see anything other than a fifth-straight loss for Carolina.