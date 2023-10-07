Panthers News: David Tepper, Frank Reich, Jerry Jeudy and Cam Newton
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers interested in Jerry Jeudy?
Jordan Schultz's report about the Carolina Panthers aggressively working the phones in pursuit of another elite-level weapon at the wide receiver position for quarterback Bryce Young hasn't amounted to anything as yet. Teams aren't typically giving away premium pass-catchers at this time of year, although one or two might be expendable moving forward depending on how a franchise perceives their fortunes before the deadline.
One player that's been a rumored target is Jerry Jeudy. The Denver Broncos might look to recoup some draft capital for the player rather than pay him the going rate, which is understandable given his injury history despite the obvious gifts at his disposal.
Jeudy has the route-running crispness and explosiveness to be Carolina's top option immediately. Something that gained further traction when Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado stated via AtoZ Sports that the Panthers were sniffing around the former first-round selection out of Alabama.
"Carolina, I mean, obviously, Ejiro Evero knows Jerry Jeudy, knows these receivers. He’s a DC down there in Carolina, and I do believe that Carolina is looking for a playmaker receiver. ‘Cause [Adam] Thielen’s shown up and been a possession guy, but they really need that other playmaker over there and I think Jerry would do a good job at that. I think Jerry’s shown that he can play all three—he can play out of the slot, he can play the X, he can play the Z. And I think in that system with Frank Reich, he’d be a good fit."- Benjamin Allbright via AtoZ Sports
Trade negotiations for players not deemed lost causes take time. But other teams know full well how desperate the Panthers are to assist their rookie signal-caller, so this is a seller's market and something that should make general manager Scott Fitterer proceed with caution.