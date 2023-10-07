Panthers News: David Tepper, Frank Reich, Jerry Jeudy and Cam Newton
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers offensive identity
One of the biggest factors holding the Carolina Panthers back through four games is their lack of offensive prowess. Things are mundane and predictable from a schematic standpoint, which stems from treating Bryce Young with kid gloves behind a suspect offensive line and alongside some playmakers who aren't up to the required standard.
Couple this with the run-game difficulties and it's not hard to see why the Panthers are failing to meet expectations. The Detroit Lions will be doing them no favors whatsoever this weekend in their quest for the NFC North crown, but head coach Frank Reich wants to see more balance in regards to his offensive philosophy based on comments via Sports Illustrated.
"We want to be a multiple offense. We want to be multiple personnel groups, multiple formations. Move it around a little bit and have a balanced attack. The vision is to always be in the top half of the league in running because I really believe that at the end of the day to be a championship football team, most of the time you have to be good running the football. You don't have to be the best in the league at running the ball, but you have to be effective."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Reich's concepts have been borderline archaic up to now and not in keeping with the current trend around the league. If something doesn't improve heading into their Week 7 bye, then one would be shocked if Thomas Brown wasn't given the reins at that point.