Panthers news: David Tepper, Jeremy Chinn, Brian Burns and early purpose
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Jeremy Chinn's frustration with Carolina Panthers role
There was a somber mood within the Carolina Panthers locker room for their annual clean-out day. Some players will be back. Others will be moved on with little fanfare attached. Bonds formed throughout the years will be broken, which is all part of the NFL's cutthroat nature.
Ejiro Evero got a lot right as defensive coordinator. He led the unit to a decent campaign in difficult circumstances. If there was one flaw, the usage of athletic weapon Jeremy Chinn as part of his strategy could be it.
Chinn became a bit-part player under Evero despite the coach's big statements before the campaign. When discussing his lack of involvement in front of the media before leaving - perhaps for good - the former second-round pick's frustrations were glaring based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"Yeah, it really was. I think that was the most frustrating part for me, personally. Coming into this season, I thought wasn’t gonna come off the field. I thought I was gonna have a huge role in this defense, and be able to leave a large impact. But as the season goes, things change. Definitely was a surprise the way things didn’t end up panning out."- Jeremy Chinn via USA Today Sports
The Southern Illinois product is out of contract, so he'll be relishing the prospect of going to an organization that can maximize the obvious talent at his disposal. After an exceptional rookie campaign in 2020, to see things end this way with Chinn is extremely disappointing.