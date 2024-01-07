Panthers news: David Tepper, Scott Fitterer, Week 18 and blank checks
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of their regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this afternoon?
For one last time, the Carolina Panthers take to the field at Bank of America Stadium later this afternoon for their final engagement of the 2023 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the chance to stick the knife into Chris Tabor's men by winning the NFC South. Something that would also provide Baker Mayfield with a sense of vindication after the quarterback was unceremoniously released by the franchise last time around.
Most fans cannot wait for the campaign to be over. They are looking forward to what comes next, which is reflected in the headlines doing the rounds heading into the clash. These stories include David Tepper's change in approach, everything to know for Week 18, Scott Fitterer's uncertain future, and questions surrounding a blank check.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper changes approach
The last few weeks and months have not been kind to David Tepper. It's been one embarrassment after another. Most have been either down to his petulance or meddling in the football operation, which continues to prevent the Carolina Panthers from making the strides needed.
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Tepper has hired a consulting firm in pursuit of finding the right people to fill upcoming vacancies. This is something he hasn't done previously, so the shift in approach is notable.
"Panthers owner David Tepper has been working with consulting firm Sportsology, headed by former Chelsea FC exec. Mike Forde, per league sources. Forde helped Tepper w/ his recent Charlotte FC coaching search and is expected to have some role in Panthers' coach search. Forde has worked with several NFL teams in recent years, incl. the Rams, 49ers and Falcons. Tepper did not use a search/consulting firm when he hired Matt Rhule or Frank Reich. The Panthers owner said last month: “We’re going to self-reflect and make it better.”"- Joe Person via X/Twitter
This is a step in the right direction. Much more is needed, but it should ensure the Panthers can conduct business more effectively rather than relying on Tepper's suspect impulse during the upcoming cycle.