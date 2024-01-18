Panthers news: David Tepper, Thomas Brown, Adonai Mitchell and interviews
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the interview merry-go-round continues around the league?
The Carolina Panthers are going about their business more methodically during their latest search for a new general manager and head coach. They are not being reactionary - a customary trait of team owner David Tepper previously. With the help of a consultancy firm, it's thorough. However, finding the correct individuals to take the franchise forward is critically important.
As expected, the headlines are plentiful with developments ongoing. While we wait for more, the stories causing debate include Thomas Brown's next potential destination, interview news, Tepper's erratic behavior reportedly drawing scrutiny around the league, and the Panthers picking up a dynamic playmaker from The Athletic's recent mock draft.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers interviews heat up
All eyes are on the Carolina Panthers' virtual meeting with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. There are others in consideration for the head coaching job, with interviews being conducted rapidly to ensure the organization doesn't get caught short.
Raheem Morris and Dan Quinn were the latest duo to be interviewed on Wednesday. Brian Callahan and Dave Canales are next on the list today (Thursday). Of course, Johnson will speak with David Tepper and others in positions of power on Friday.
As for Bobby Slowik? It seems like the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator is putting interviews on the back burner until their divisional-round playoff matchup at the Baltimore Ravens is in the rearview mirror. He's another in high demand, so the Panthers should display patience and gather information on every shortlisted coach before narrowing down their shortlist.
No matter the choice, it has to be right. Otherwise, the consequences will be severe.