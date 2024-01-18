Panthers news: David Tepper, Thomas Brown, Adonai Mitchell and interviews
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers land WR in mock draft
It doesn't take a genius to figure out that the Carolina Panthers need to provide Bryce Young with more weapons in the passing game. Their personnel moves aside from Adam Thielen failed miserably. A complete overhaul is needed to put the promising signal-caller in the best possible position to excel long-term.
Thielen probably wants out to land on a contender. Terrace Marshall Jr., D.J. Chark, and Laviska Shenault Jr. will likely depart. Only Jonathan Mingo should be assured of his roster spot next season despite an underwhelming rookie campaign.
A restart at the skill positions is needed. This was a sentiment echoed by Dane Brugler from The Athletic, who had the Panthers picking Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell at No. 33 overall in his latest two-round mock draft.
"Based on NFL scout grades, this is a little early for [Adonai] Mitchell due to his lack of polish — he is a loose athlete, but his technique is also much too loose. If the Panthers don’t land a big fish via trade or free agency (Tee Higgins?), they might feel pressured to target a high-upside pass catcher. Panthers can't waste another year of Bryce Young's career with 'too many voices' in his ear."- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Mitchell is a little rough around the edges, but the potential is there for all to see. The Panthers have too many holes to focus on one position. Taking the best player available could be the preferred option, although much will depend on what moves the incoming regime can pull off in free agency.