Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Best player available edition
The Carolina Panthers have a lot of holes to fill this offseason.
What direction could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2024 NFL Draft selections if they adopted the best player available approach?
It’s been a long season for the Carolina Panthers. This time last year, there was some semblance of hope and optimism as the franchise looked for its next head coach with a group of players seemingly ready to make a run at the NFC South post-Tom Brady. That disintegrated quickly.
One massive trade, two more firings, and the worst record in franchise history later, the Panthers are in a worse spot. They are looking for a new general manager and head coach following a 2-15 season with a disappointing offense and offseason acquisitions that did not pan out as expected.
A new regime is needed for the betterment of the franchise.
The Panthers have entered the 2024 NFL Draft evaluation process. Yes, they don’t have a general manager. However, they are likely doing evaluations and reports on players with the current staff led by interim front-office leader Dan Morgan.
This year’s draft is unique for Carolina. They do not have a first-round pick in part due to the trade with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall selection and Bryce Young. Their first pick is No. 33 overall, the first pick of the second round. That limits the options for who the new regime can select.
It is almost impossible to nail down who Carolina’s first pick will be. There are no guarantees in the draft evaluation process. My best guess is that the team goes with who they may think is the best player available, regardless of position.
The team is at a stage with their current personnel that help at any position outside of Young would benefit them. This is a damning indictment on Scott Fitterer's roster building.
Using the Pro Football Network simulator, I go with a “B.P.A” approach to each selection for this week’s seven-round Panthers mock draft. As the saying goes, draft good football players.