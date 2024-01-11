5 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of 2024 offseason
The drama has already begun, but the questions remain.
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of a critical offseason for the franchise and team owner David Tepper?
We made it, Carolina Panthers fans. It's officially the offseason after one of the most disappointing and grueling campaigns in franchise history.
For the sixth year in a row, the David Tepper-owned Panthers will be one of the 18 teams on the couch early, this time after finishing the 2023 season with a franchise-worst 2-15 record. It’s the most losses in a season since 2001 and the least amount of wins by the franchise since 2010. This was certainly one of the worst Carolina teams ever, if not the worst.
A big part of why this season was so disappointing is due to the resources acquired during the offseason. New coaches, yet too many voices. New skill players were underwhelming at best. You could supposedly drop a rookie quarterback onto that roster and it would be competing for a playoff spot, right?
Fast forward from the preseason to the first week of Carolina’s offseason. The team is looking for a new head coach once again plus a general manager following the firing of Scott Fitterer. Not only that, this could be an organization approaching a rebuild to better surround their youthful quarterback Bryce Young with the talent to succeed.
This is the most crucial offseason in recent franchise memory. They must nail the general manager and head coaching hires while also using their current resources to build for the future, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
In the final Cat Crave mailbag of the regular season, I answer some fan questions surrounding the potential candidates, what the team must do to step in the right direction, and much more. Without further ado, here are five burning questions fans are asking ahead of the offseason.