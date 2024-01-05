Panthers news: David Tepper, Thomas Brown, Derrick Brown and Baker Mayfield
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of the team's final practice of the 2023 season later today?
After a grueling season, the Carolina Panthers will go through their last practice of the campaign as preparations are finalized for their Week 18 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Preventing a divisional foe from clinching the NFC South championship at Bank of America Stadium is the primary goal. Whether there is enough fight remaining in a demoralized squad to accomplish this feat is another matter.
It'll be interesting to see how things unfold with so much uncertainty surrounding the future once again. Until then, the stories causing debate include Derrick Brown on his Pro Bowl snub, a former NFL wideout pulls no punches on David Tepper, Thomas Brown looking to learn from experience, and Baker Mayfield's extra motivation going up against his old employers.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Derrick Brown speaks on Pro Bowl snub
The Carolina Panthers haven't had much to cheer this season. Derrick Brown's exceptional campaign is one of the undoubted highlights. Something that could end up breaking an NFL record with a strong finish versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18.
This wasn't enough for Brown to secure a Pro Bowl nod. He'll probably go as a first alternate, but not getting the distinction outright is something that didn't sit well with the defensive lineman when speaking to the media on Thursday.
Everyone knows Pro Bowl voting is flawed beyond belief. Brown has been nothing short of sensational throughout the campaign. Unfortunately for the former first-round pick out of Auburn, being part of a two-win team has gone against him.