Panthers News: Deion Jones, Brian Burns, Cade Mays and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young/C.J. Stroud comparisons continue
Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have been connected throughout their football lives. They grew up as high school prodigies in Southern California and were the primary contenders to be the Carolina Panthers' pick at No. 1 overall - a saga that ended with them being the first two prospects taken after one of the most thorough assessment processes imaginable.
The comparisons are continuing even before they've played a down. Young is already the starter in Carolina while Stroud remains in a training camp battle with Davis Mills before the Houston Texans anoint their top man.
When asked about Young's ascension into the starting role quicker than many anticipated, Stroud was happy for his good friend. However, he also pointed out via The Spun that focusing on comparisons is moot all things considered.
"Yeah, that's my brother, man. I'm happy for him, but his situation is his situation and my situation is mine. So, I know I've gotta work on my end and do whatever I gotta do to make this team better. It's not about starter, who's not the starter. It's about getting better for Week 1 against Baltimore. So, right now, we're just building a team. It's not just about individuals."- C.J. Stroud via The Spun
It would be a surprise if Stroud wasn't under center for the Texans in Week 1. Then, the real scrutiny between the former Ohio State star and Young begins.
Welcome to the NFL, young men.