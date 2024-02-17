Panthers news: Derrick Brown, Bryce Young, Brian Burns and 2023 draft class
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as plans for offseason recruitment become the focus of everyone's attention?
With the coaching staff finalized and the new front-office structure in place, the Carolina Panthers' primary focus turns to a pivotal period of recruitment. There aren't many resources for those in power to utilize right now. This can be enhanced by moving money around through early releases and restructures. That said, it increases the need to make almost every decision count.
It's an exciting yet nervous time for fans who are tired of languishing in NFL poverty. While we wait for additional developments, the stories causing debate include Derrick Brown's excitement, Bryce Young's bulletin board material, the 2023 draft class being seen in a poor light, and Brian Burns' future.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Derrick Brown's excitement
The Carolina Panthers pulled off a significant statement of intent by retaining defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and his entire staff. Speculation rose about what the future might hold after Dave Canales became head coach. Keeping a sense of continuity with a unit that performed well in difficult circumstances is a massive boost.
This didn't go unnoticed by stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown. The former first-round pick enjoyed the best campaign of his career under Evero's guidance in 2023. Something that leaves him excited for what the future might hold based on comments via the team's website.
"I'm excited. I'm excited. I want the same coaching staff again. This will be the first season where I've had the same coaches again."- Derrick Brown via Panthers.com
Evero and his staff made a significant impression in a short space of time. Now that they are sticking around for another season, expect almost everyone to benefit. If Brown takes another leap forward, a potential All-Pro selection might be an attainable target.