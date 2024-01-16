Panthers news: Derrick Brown, Bryce Young, interviews and potential losses
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers coaches to interview elsewhere
We are in the midst of yet more landmark changes across the Carolina Panthers. That's what happens when a team wins just two games and endures one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
All the focus has been on potential incomings at the general manager and head coach positions. Recent developments suggest Carolina could be losing some current coaching staff members, with three gaining interest from other organizations in the last 24 hours.
Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has already spoken to the Atlanta Falcons, who might have turned their attention to Bill Belichick based on reports. The Seattle Seahawks have also submitted an interview request, which the Panthers are unable to block due to it being a potential promotion for the respected coach.
There was also an interview request for offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. The Tennessee Titans want to find out more about what he could bring to the franchise. Whether the team's failings on offense in 2023 will impact his hopes of landing the gig remains to be seen.
Outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu is in contention to become the New England Patriots defensive coordinator under new head coach Jerod Mayo. This would be a natural progression for the coach, who worked his way up the ranks at Boston College, the San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos.