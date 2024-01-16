Panthers news: Derrick Brown, Bryce Young, interviews and potential losses
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers slammed for Bryce Young pick
Bryce Young has become an easy target for analysts, fans, and former pros. The Carolina Panthers quarterback endured significant hardship as a rookie - although the circumstances around the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft weren't exactly stable en route to two wins and further firings.
Young's indifferent start has come under closer scrutiny thanks to C.J. Stroud's incredible emergence. The No. 2 pick already looks like one of the league's most polished performers under center. He's in a fantastic situation. He's on course to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. His performance during the Houston Texans' wildcard weekend victory over the Cleveland Browns was nothing short of remarkable.
This didn't go unnoticed by former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason, who slammed the Panthers for choosing Young over Stroud during a recent radio appearance via Yardbarker.
"When you see C.J. Stroud on the field — and this still drives me crazy about Carolina, I don't know what the hell they were looking at physically — but Stroud looks like he belongs. When you watch Bryce Young play in Carolina, this kid looks like he should still be in high school, or playing behind the best offensive line in college at Alabama because he is not physically ready to play in the NFL."- Boomer Esiason via Yardbarker
The frustrations are obvious, but Young's toughness is simply not in question after getting sacked more than any other quarterback aside from Sam Howell this season. That's why building around the Heisman Trophy winner and putting him in the best position to thrive is Carolina's primary off-season objective no matter who comes into the fold.