Panthers News: Derrick Brown, Scott Fitterer, draft grade and Jammie Robinson
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the dust finally settles on a profitable 2023 NFL Draft weekend for the organization?
As the Carolina Panthers get set to turn the page on their 2023 NFL Draft exploits as preparations ramp up for the upcoming campaign, the level of excitement continues to grow. There are more decisions to be made and the possibility of additional free agents joining the ranks, but hopes are relatively high that this roster can flourish in their first campaign under new head coach Frank Reich.
Among the topics causing debate recently include the Panthers picking up Derrick Brown's fifth-year option, Mel Kiper Jr. giving his verdict on Carolina's draft class, Jammie Robinson's chip on his shoulder, and Scott Fitterer losing a potential draft target via trade-up.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers make the right call with Derrick Brown
Once the 2023 NFL Draft concluded, the Panthers wasted no time in formally triggering Derrick Brown's fifth-year option. This was an absolute no-brainer considering how well the defensive lineman performed during the previous campaign.
The former first-round pick out of Auburn was a force to be reckoned with last season when many wondered whether Brown would reach the heights expected of a No. 7 overall selection. Carolina rewarded him accordingly and he'll now make $11.66 million in the final year of his deal in 2024.
If Brown makes further strides playing as a 3-4 defensive end under coordinator Ejiro Evero, then the Panthers will no doubt look to tie the player down to a long-term contract extension around this time next year.