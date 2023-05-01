Realistic expectations for every Carolina Panthers draft pick in 2023
The NFL Draft is officially over, and the Carolina Panthers have completed one of the most highly anticipated classes in the franchise's history.
As most of us suspected for weeks, the Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. It is a significant step forward for an organization spiraling into limbo for the last few years.
The rest of Carolina's draft class was quite interesting. On Day 2, they selected Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo as a potential future weapon for Young at No. 39 overall. Later, the Panthers traded up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round to select raw Oregon pass rusher D.J. Johnson after a run on the position.
Day 3 featured the selections of North Carolina State offensive lineman Chandler Zavala and Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson; two players who may see playing time much faster than some may expect.
In a first draft truly calling the shots, he came away with a solid group of rookies along with steady selection of priority undrafted free agents.
Now, it's time to look at some of the expectations for these rookies heading into the 2023 campaign. Excitement is high in the air for these prospects. However, some of the targets should be managed to avoid disappointment.