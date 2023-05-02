Panthers News: Derrick Brown, Scott Fitterer, draft grade and Jammie Robinson
Carolina Panthers get passing draft grade
The Carolina Panthers came out of their draft with some decent pieces that solved problem position groups. Those in power also secured their franchise quarterback in Bryce Young and got a dynamic young weapon when they spent the No. 39 overall selection on wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.
ESPN's respected draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. gave the Panthers a B grade for their selections, highlighting that the whole scenario centers on Young and whether their daring trade up to No. 1 overall pays off. Something that will shape the short and long-term future of the franchise.
"Bryce Young, my top-ranked passer in this class, can be a superstar. The 5-foot-10 passer processes the game so quickly and sees things before they happen. I've said before that if he were four inches taller, he'd have a similar grade as some of the best I've ever scouted. The reality is this pick has some risk because we've never seen a pocket passer under 6 feet tall have consistent success at the NFL level. This class is all about Young and what he becomes, but the 2024 first-rounder Carolina gave up looms large over the next year. If Young & Co. struggle, Chicago might have a top-five choice."- Mel Kiper Jr. via ESPN
Kiper is right about Young. It was a big call to make - even if it seemed necessary after a constant stream of personnel failings under center - but there's just no telling what repercussions could emerge if this goes wrong.
With that being said, the Panthers have done everything possible to ensure Young gets off on the right foot. However, expecting miracles right out of the gate is unfair despite the immense expectations.