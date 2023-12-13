Panthers News: Derrick Brown, Thomas Brown, Chris Tabor and Tee Higgins
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers tipped to land Tee Higgins
If the Carolina Panthers want to maximize Bryce Young's potential, they must surround the quarterback with more quality. There is no consistent tight end in the passing game. Things aren't much better at the wide receiver position. And the less said about the porous offensive line this season, the better.
With no first-round pick to call upon, the Panthers might look towards free agency for a prolific pass-catcher. This sentiment was echoed by Zachary Roberts from Sportskeeda, who tipped Carolina to make a bold bid for Tee Higgins when the free-agent frenzy gets underway.
"The Carolina Panthers have to get Bryce Young some help, and they're not going to do it in the draft since they don't have the capital and they can't seem to draft well anyway. Signing a big-name free agent seems to be their only recourse, and they have to get a legitimate star and not bargain-bin additions like Adam Thielen or D.J. Chark. Higgins is the best and one of the youngest in this wide receiver FA class. The Panthers might have to overpay since no one in their right mind would want to play for Carolina, though."- Zachary Roberts, Sportskeeda
Higgins is well known to the area having played his college football at Clemson. He'd bring a level of explosiveness Carolina's sorely lacked this season. But there are many unknowns right now with a new head coach yet to be appointed and general manager Scott Fitterer's future also in doubt.