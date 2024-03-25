Panthers news: Diontae Johnson, Bryce Young, RB target and Jadeveon Clowney
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as free-agent buzz dies down for the 2024 NFL Draft process?
The Carolina Panthers are taking stock of what more is needed after a free-agency period that came with tough decisions and a flurry of transactions. Attention is quickly turning to the 2024 NFL Draft, which is another good opportunity for those in power to strengthen problem positions - something that would increase their chances of being a more competitive outfit under new head coach Dave Canales next season.
Rumors are swirling and speculation is rising. While we wait for concrete developments, the stories causing debate include Mike Tomlin explaining his decision to part ways with Diontae Johnson, a running back target emerging, the pressure on Bryce Young, and Jadeveon Clowney's potential arrival.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers RB target emerges
The Carolina Panthers have stood pat at the running back position during free agency. Raheem Blackshear got an extension and Miles Sanders' roster bonus being paid suggests he'll get another chance to prove his worth in 2024. Chuba Hubbard is the lead backfield presence, with hopes high he can make a bigger contribution in a contract year thanks to two prominent signings on the interior.
That said, the Panthers have reportedly arranged a top-30 visit with Jonathon Brooks. The Texas prospect is widely regarded as one of the best running backs in this year's class. Something that would shake up Carolina's depth chart if they eventually went in this direction.
Brooks is coming off a campaign where he secured 1,139 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He also proved his worth as a pass-catcher out of the backfield to further enhance his draft stock. It would be a surprise with greater needs elsewhere, but general manager Dan Morgan is also keen to adopt the best player available approach, so it couldn't be dismissed entirely.