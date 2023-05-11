Panthers News: D.J. Johnson, Bryce Young, Jeremy Chinn and Leonard Floyd
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines on the eve of draft picks and other hopefuls taking the field for their 2023 rookie minicamp?
There is one day until Bryce Young and other first-year Carolina Panthers players strut their stuff at the team's rookie minicamp. While the primary focus is on the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, this could also be the only chance some have of establishing themselves before their reps become extremely limited once established veterans join the fold for OTAs.
It's an interesting time for Panthers fans and the news keeps spinning. Among the topics up for discussion recently include D.J. Johnson's commitment, Jeremy Chinn's make-or-break campaign, Frank Reich's confidence, and a pass-rushing fit in free agency.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
D.J. Johnson signs Carolina Panthers deal
Things seem to be going according to plan for the Carolina Panthers in terms of signing their draft class efficiently. The latest to pen their deal was D.J. Johnson, a promising edge rusher whose selection sparked a mixed reaction from fans.
Perhaps there was a level of desperation involved as pass-rushers began disappearing from Carolina's draft board. However, the athletic intangibles are in keeping with what general manager Scott Fitterer normally covets and the player received defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's seal of approval during assessments.
Let the football men go about their business. If Johnson cannot make a go of things with this caliber of coaches, then he won't succeed anywhere one suspects.