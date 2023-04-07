Panthers News: D.J. Moore emotion, Dan Morgan, WR visit and CB pursuit
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hogging the headlines as those in power finalize their upcoming draft plans to take the franchise forward in 2023?
The Carolina Panthers haven't been short of a few news stories this off-season. From the substantial coaching changes, free agency moves, and their trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, it's all kept fans on the edge of their seats as excitement builds for the new campaign.
Among the recent headlines include an intriguing wide receiver visit scheduled, Dan Morgan on the Panthers' different approach to recruitment, the ongoing pursuit of cornerback help, and the reported emotion surrounding Carolina's decision to trade D.J. Moore in pursuit of finally securing a franchise quarterback.
Let's delve a little deeper into the aforementioned topics.
Another WR visit arranged by the Carolina Panthers
According to reports, the Carolina Panthers are set to welcome wide receiver Xavier Gipson on a top-30 visit before the draft. The prolific wide receiver might hail from a small school, but he was nothing short of phenomenal at Stephen F. Austin and could be an enticing late-round option once other critical needs are addressed.
The Panthers have enough firepower in their wide receiver room if Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark meet expectations. However, the possibility of bringing in another dynamic weapon to assist their new rookie quarterback is a realistic one to provide insurance if nothing else.
Gipson is flying under the radar compared to others. But with two-straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and 21 touchdowns during the same span, he represents a low-risk, high-reward option depending on how the draft board plays out.