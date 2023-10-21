Panthers News: Donte Jackson, Adam Thielen, WR trade and Christian McCaffrey
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as trade talk continues to take center stage during the bye week?
There will be no Carolina Panthers football this weekend - a relief to most who've had to sit through their opening six games. However, there is plenty of speculation to keep fans entertained, which centers directly on the 2023 trade deadline and some established figures potentially departing the organization before they take the field in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.
We wait with bated breath for further developments. Until then, the stories generating column inches include cooling off on any incomings, interest in cornerback Donte Jackson, Adam Thielen's renaissance, and former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey's notable anniversary.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers 'cooling-off' on WR trade
Despite the Carolina Panthers being 0-6 and the NFL's only winless team, some sections of the team's fanbase still want those in power to sacrifice more draft capital for another incoming. Specifically, finding rookie quarterback Bryce Young a weapon capable of creating separation consistently.
According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Panthers did explore the possibility. However, things have cooled off to the point where the insider suggested it (probably) won't be happening.
"Couple of notable name WRs (1 of them very notable) came up in internal discussions in CAR. Seems like that’s cooled off, for now, based on cost & comfort. I’m pretty sure one of those WRs would not have been agreeable. I also think one signing may be on the horizon next week."- Josina Anderson via X/Twitter
Signing a free agent might be more prudent in Carolina's current state. But as is always the case with general manager Scott Fitterer - especially considering how desperate things appear after just six games - nothing should be dismissed entirely.