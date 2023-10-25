Panthers News: Donte Jackson, Austin Corbett, Bryce Young and trade talk
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Intriguing trade for Carolina Panthers CB Donte Jackson
One of the primary names being discussed as a potential outgoing is Donte Jackson. The Carolina Panthers just haven't got enough consistency from the veteran cornerback in 2023, so a mutual parting of the ways looks like it could be smart business if the right offer comes along.
Just who'd be interested in Jackson is anyone's guess. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus touted the Detroit Lions as a potential destination, with a 2024 fourth-round selection and 2025 sixth-rounder seen as decent enough compensation to get this hypothetical deal over the line.
"The Panthers are dealing with a myriad of secondary injuries, but Jackson’s name has come up as a potential trade piece for the only remaining winless team in the NFL. Jackson has played in various different schemes over the past few seasons and should be able to adapt to Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s scheme, which has also continued to evolve around the talent in Detroit. Jackson has earned coverage grades between 55.0 and 70.0 in six straight seasons, a consistent presence in the secondary. Fellow Panthers cornerback and former top-10 pick C.J. Henderson is also in a contract year and could be moved for cheap. There is the issue of a lack of depth at outside cornerback in Carolina, but they could find replacements to finish out the season and build around Horn moving forward."- Brad Spielberger, PFF
Jackson would no doubt welcome the opportunity to move on and join a team that looks like it could mount a series postseason push in 2023. The Panthers won't be giving him away and there are hints that those in the front office value the former LSU star more highly than the fanbase based on reports.
If nothing else, it's something to monitor in the coming days.