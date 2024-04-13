Panthers news: Draft trades, Ejiro Evero, Derrick Brown, Bryce Young
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Excitement is building as the Carolina Panthers make final preparations before the 2024 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan and his staff are currently busy meeting with prospects before finalizing their board. With no first-round selection, it'll be a waiting game for the franchise unless they plan on making a daring move up the pecking order.
That does seem unlikely when one considers Morgan's desire to build through the draft. The new front-office leader has another chance to raise confidence among the fanbase after an impressive free agency in difficult circumstances. Jeopardizing that by adopting a similar model to his predecessor Scott Fitterer represents a gamble the Panthers could steer away from at this stage of the team's rebuild.
Nothing can be completely dismissed and speculation is rampant. While wait wait for further developments, the stories causing conversation include Ejiro Evero's conviction, Derrick Brown's evolution en route to securing a lucrative contract, the prospect of Morgan trading up or down early in the draft, and the ongoing need to provide Bryce Young with additional assistance entering Year 2 of his professional career.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Ejiro Evero's conviction
Despite being a hot name on the head coaching cycle once again, Ejiro Evero was unable to secure one of the league's top jobs. He reportedly came close with the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks, so another strong campaign as Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator might be enough to tip the scales in his favor.
Many wondered whether Evero would want to stick around under a new coaching staff. But after speaking with team owner David Tepper and new head coach Dave Canales, the progressive defensive mind revealed via Fan Nation that the decision to be part of this exciting project was an easy one.
“When he first got hired, we had great dialogue about just the vision of the team and once we got together and just shared our thoughts and talked through some things, it felt like the right fit. There’s obviously a lot that goes on at that time of year. Coming back here, I’m very fortunate that Dave (Canales), Dan (Morgan) and Mr. Tepper gave me this opportunity to come back here.
"These positions are so highly coveted and it’s an honor to be an NFL defensive coordinator, especially here being in this community, my family loves living here. We’re finally settled in and enjoying it. The organization has been fantastic. The players here, I really, really love working with them on a daily basis. That decision (to return) was very easy.”
Evero has grander ambitions, as anyone should. If the coach can galvanize a unit that's lost a plethora of established stars this offseason, it'll make him a frontrunner to finally become an NFL head coach following several near misses.