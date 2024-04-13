Panthers news: Draft trades, Ejiro Evero, Derrick Brown, Bryce Young
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must help Bryce Young
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers need more dynamic playmakers for Bryce Young. The protection should make strides following the free-agent additions of interior offensive linemen Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Trading for wide receiver Diontae Johnson also helped, but getting complacent is no longer an option based on how the quarterback's rookie campaign unfolded.
This was a sentiment echoed by Matt Miller of ESPN when discussing the Panthers' potential draft plans. The consensus seems to suggest they'll go after another wide receiver early in the second round depending on which prospects are available. Xavier Legette and Keon Coleman were named specifically by the draft analyst as potential options.
"A conversation with an evaluator for the Panthers brought up the team's desire to add playmakers around second-year quarterback Bryce Young early in this draft. "If we want to keep our jobs, we'll get him some help," the evaluator said.
"The Panthers could target wide receivers Keon Coleman (FSU) or Xavier Legette (South Carolina) at No. 33. Legette's South Carolina pro day was heavily attended by the Panthers' front office and coaching staff, and Carolina also met with Legette twice during Senior Bowl week, per a source close to the player."
It seems more likely that Legette rather than Coleman would be available on Day 2. If the Panthers decide to stand pat and work with the assets they have, Dan Morgan and his staff have plenty of time to decide on their move once the first round concludes. But make no mistake, adding extra help for Young remains high on their list of priorities.
Morgan is keen to adopt the best player available approach. There should be plenty of enticing options available at both No. 33 and No. 39 overall. This could also lead to other teams putting in calls to see what it might take for Carolina to trade down.
Which brings us nicely to our next point…