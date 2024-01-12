Panthers news: Ejiro Evero, Bryce Young, Bill Belichick and interviews
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines amid the ever-changing hiring cycle that seems to take a different turn every minute?
There was no respite in terms of NFL news on Thursday. One primary headline took center stage above all else, but there were plenty of intriguing developments surrounding the Carolina Panthers as team owner David Tepper looks to finally bring the right men on board after a series of lackluster hires since buying the franchise from Jerry Richardson.
It's a fast-moving situation and there is plenty of competition for preferred targets around the league. While we wait for further news, the stories causing debate include Ejiro Evero generating head coaching interest at last, an insider quashing the thought of Bill Belichick becoming Panthers head coach, Bryce Young's confidence, and three more virtual interviews taking place.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero draws interest
It was surprising to see Ejiro Evero's name overlooked for head coaching interviews over the early stages of the process. The Jacksonville Jaguars inquired about the possibility of bringing him in as defensive coordinator. Unsurprisingly, this was rejected by the Carolina Panthers, who could reportedly retain the progressive figure if he fails to secure a promotion elsewhere.
That could arrive with a division rival. According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Falcons have requested to interview Evero for their vacant head coaching role. Given this is a step up, the Panthers are powerless.
Former interim head coach Steve Wilks - the current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator - is also set to interview with the Falcons. It's something to keep an eye on, but owner Arthur Blank might be looking to make a bigger splash given the candidates available and the pieces already in place.