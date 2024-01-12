Panthers news: Ejiro Evero, Bryce Young, Bill Belichick and interviews
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's confidence in Carolina Panthers
Most of the offseason will be centered on surrounding Bryce Young with everything he needs to become more impactful in 2024 and beyond. Hiring a head coach for this specific reason would be foolish. At the same time, the new hire must believe in the quarterback to avoid further complications.
It's a tricky situation. There's a chance to get things right, but team owner David Tepper's erratic decision-making over his previous two hiring cycles comes with obvious concerns. Especially given the number of coveted opportunities around the NFL currently.
As for Young, he's placing his faith in the Panthers to make the correct choices based on comments via the team's website. The No. 1 pick is confident the right men can be found and everyone - including himself - can make the strides needed throughout a pivotal offseason.
"I believe in, myself, believe in this organization. We don't know 100% what everything's gonna look like. But I'm confident, whatever decisions they make and how they choose. Just as a competitor, I wanna do everything I can to, and really to build that confidence. I feel like for me, it's always kind of a result of the off season, of pushing myself in the off season, feeling good and making sure that it kind of helps hold me accountable so that I can kind of feel like I can earn that confidence and earn that throughout the off-season. So, you know, I'll map out that plan and figure it out. But again, ultimately, I have a lot of confidence in our organization."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
Young is waiting around like the rest of us for official confirmation. Unlike the average fan, he's one of the few selling points the Panthers can point to as a reason for optimism following such a dismal campaign.