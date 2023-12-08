Panthers News: Ejiro Evero, Shaquill Griffin, Hayden Hurst and Jim Harbaugh
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Shaquill Griffin to make Carolina Panthers debut?
The Carolina Panthers got themselves another capable performer within their secondary by claiming cornerback Shaquill Griffin off the waiver wire following his departure from the Houston Texans. While Sunday's loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came too soon for the veteran, all signs point to a Week 14 debut in another hostile environment against the New Orleans Saints next time out.
This was a sentiment echoed by defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. When discussing Griffin's progress, the coach was pleased with his efforts to pick things up in such a short space of time based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"He’s doin’ a great job, he had an interception in practice today [Thursday]. Shaquill, he’s comin’ along. Really smart young man, learnin’ the defense really fast and he’s definitely gonna be a part of the plans as we work down the stretch."- Ejiro Evero via USA Today Sports
With Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson returning last weekend, the cornerback room looks as healthy as it's been all season. How much Griffin will feature is undetermined, but his experience and coverage skills make him another intriguing addition.
Of course, this won't change Carolina's overall fate. There's nothing Evero or his defense can do about that, so the target remains seeing out the campaign with encouraging performances and letting the chips fall where they may once the season concludes.